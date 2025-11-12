Donate
After White House Talks, SDF Signals Readiness To Join Syrian Army

Steven Ganot
11/12/2025

Mazloum Abdi, commander in chief of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), said Tuesday that his forces will push forward with integrating into Syrian state structures, following high-level meetings in Washington between Syrian and US officials. Abdi said he spoke by phone with US Ambassador to Turkey and Special Envoy for Syria Tom Barrack about outcomes from the White House meeting between Syrian interim leader Ahmed al-Sharaa and President Donald Trump. “We are diligently working with our partners in close coordination to advance progress toward a more prosperous and secure future for our people in a unified Syria,” Abdi wrote on X, calling the effort an “advancing the integration process.”

The statement is among Abdi’s clearest signals that the SDF is prepared to fold into national command as part of a broader security overhaul long discussed with Damascus. The SDF, a Kurdish-led coalition that controls much of northeastern Syria, served as Washington’s main local partner against the Islamic State group and still oversees territory that includes key energy sites and detention facilities holding thousands of ISIS members and family members.

Syrian authorities said the Washington talks addressed implementing a March 10 deal to bring SDF units under the Syrian army as part of institutional unification. That track dovetails with US messaging in recent weeks that has favored reintegrating local forces into state frameworks while seeking arrangements for border security, counterterrorism coordination, and the management of Islamic State detainees. Supporters say such a deal could open the way for more regularized governance and trade corridors if Kurdish political rights, policing, and local administration are protected during the transition. Abdi’s comments suggest the SDF wants those guarantees embedded as the process moves forward.

