After Years of Hostility, Venezuela Accepts Israeli Help

Gabriel Colodro reports on a scene that would have sounded improbable not long ago: Israeli officers, engineers, diplomats, and Jewish humanitarian volunteers working openly in earthquake-stricken Venezuela, a country that cut diplomatic ties with Israel in 2009 and spent years taking one of Latin America’s harshest official lines against Jerusalem.

The mission is not being sold as normalization, and Israeli officials are being careful not to hang too much political bunting on a disaster zone. But the images are hard to miss. About 30 Israelis are on the ground, joined by specialists in Israel who are reviewing field material and helping prepare recommendations for a national emergency-response plan. Their task is not dramatic rubble-rescue heroics, but the grimmer, slower work that comes next: deciding which buildings can still stand, which must be abandoned, and which might be saved.

The numbers are brutal. Venezuelan authorities report 3,535 dead, 16,740 injured, nearly 18,000 homeless, 855 damaged buildings, and 189 collapses. La Guaira, the coastal city north of Caracas, appears especially battered, with whole stretches of damage and families still waiting for news of the missing.

Prof. Shmuel Marco of Tel Aviv University explains why the disaster hit so hard: two quakes about 40 seconds apart, valley conditions that can magnify seismic waves, and buildings poorly prepared for sideways shaking. His verdict is sober: Venezuela had warnings, but no country could respond easily to destruction spread across hundreds of buildings.

The story’s human center comes through Rabbi Yosef Garmon and Jewish volunteer networks from across Latin America. They arrived with doctors, supplies, tents, medicine, and body-recovery teams. Some Venezuelans, Garmon says, wept when they realized Israelis and Jews had come to help.

The full article is worth reading because Colodro captures both halves of the moment: the quiet geopolitics and the raw human need. This is not peace breaking out in Caracas. It is something more fragile and perhaps more revealing: cooperation forced open by catastrophe.