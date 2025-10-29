Aging’s Immune Switch: Ben-Gurion Scientists Trace CD4 Cell That Clears Senescence

Scientists at Ben-Gurion University of the Negev reported Wednesday, Oct. 29, 2025, that they have identified a subset of CD4 T helper cells that expands with age and appears to hunt down senescent cells—offering a potential lever to keep the immune system on pace with the body’s years. The study, led by Prof. Alon Monsonego with Dr. Yehezqel Elyahu and collaborators at the Weizmann Institute of Science, was published this month in Nature Aging. The team combined mouse experiments—where dialing down the cells sped aging and shortened lifespan—with human evidence, including a widely cited Japanese dataset showing supercentenarians carry unusually high levels of the same cells.

Aging biology often centers on senescent cells, which serve useful functions when regulated but drive inflammation when they pile up. The newly profiled T helper cells showed unexpected “killing” behavior, clearing that cellular clutter. Monsonego’s group, working with Prof. Esti Yeger-Lotem and Prof. Valery Krizhanovsky, argues that immune age can diverge by decades from calendar age and should be tracked early—starting in the 30s—to spot fast agers and intervene.

“People don’t need a super-charged immune system; they need one that is working properly and appropriate for their stage in life,” said Monsonego. “So, one of the ‘axioms’ of how to reduce aging may be incorrect.”

The researchers say the cells could underpin new diagnostics and therapies for dysregulated aging, longevity, and age-related disease. The work was supported by Israel’s Ministry of Science and Technology and the Litwin and Gural Foundations, with contributions from BGU’s Shraga Segal Department of Microbiology, Immunology and Genetics and the School of Brain Sciences and Cognition.