AI Is Rewriting Both the Battlefield and the Information War

Giorgia Valente’s latest report tracks a new reality in the Israel-Iran-US war: artificial intelligence is no longer a futuristic add-on to conflict. It is now part of the machinery of war itself, shaping both the fight on the ground and the furious contest to control what the world thinks it is seeing.

On the military side, the story shows how AI is helping armed forces sort through mountains of data at breakneck speed. John Keith King, a technology strategist and former US government communications engineer, says AI can fuse satellite imagery, drone footage, radar data, and communications intercepts fast enough to help identify missile launch sites, troop movements, and hidden infrastructure before human analysts could do the same on their own. In a war defined by drones, missiles, and dispersed military targets, speed matters. AI is also being used to track targets in real time, assist autonomous and semi-autonomous platforms, and strengthen missile defense by filtering radar noise and helping prioritize interceptions within seconds.

Yet the article makes clear that AI’s role is not limited to finding targets and speeding decisions. It is also supercharging disinformation. Yael Moshe, an open-source intelligence specialist working with Israel’s defense establishment, describes a digital battlefield flooded with recycled footage, fake images, bot-driven amplification, and carefully engineered propaganda. The aim is simple and effective: create a false “victory picture,” spread fear, and overwhelm fact-checking before reality has a chance to lace up its boots.

The story’s strength lies in showing that the same force—algorithmic acceleration—is driving both fronts. On one side, AI helps militaries see and act faster. On the other, it helps propagandists manufacture fake evidence, hijack trends, and turn lies into accepted truth at industrial speed. Valente captures a war in which velocity may matter almost as much as firepower, and where the struggle to define reality can move as fast as the missiles themselves. Read the full article; this is one of those pieces that earns the extra few minutes.