Airpower Breaks Arsenals, but Can It Break Tehran’s Grip?

Keren Setton’s report reads like a war-room debate put to paper: the US-Israel strike campaign against Iran can demolish hardware, disrupt command chains, and kill top figures—but the real question is what happens inside Iran once the smoke clears. Analysts she interviews sketch two plausible endgames. In the first, the regime fractures under leadership losses, communications breakdowns, and swelling public pressure, opening a path to internal collapse. In the second, Tehran survives politically but emerges strategically crippled, stripped of key deterrent tools for years and forced into a far weaker regional posture.

Brig. Gen. (res.) Eran Ortal sets the frame with a blunt warning: “There is no precedent for regime change through an air campaign.” Airpower can wreck military infrastructure, he argues, but it cannot deliver the internal political rupture needed to finish the job. Still, Ortal says the current operation is testing whether Iran is entering that kind of moment—especially as strikes and counterstrikes push beyond a conventional “degrade capabilities” campaign and into a political gamble.

Setton traces the campaign’s trajectory from February 28, when Washington launched Operation Epic Fury and Israel began Operation Roaring Lion, describing waves of strikes aimed at command nodes, missile infrastructure, and other strategic targets. Professor Danny Orbach argues the aim is not to topple the regime directly, but to create conditions for Iranians to do it themselves. If they do not, he says, the war could end with narrower achievements: severe damage to Iran’s navy, its missile arsenal, and the remnants of its nuclear program.

A key pressure point is the Strait of Hormuz. Orbach calls Iran’s naval power central to its ability to project force and threaten global commerce, and the article notes the strait carries roughly a fifth of the world’s traded oil. Ortal adds that Iran’s regional leverage rests on two pillars—its proxy network and its missiles—and argues both are being hollowed out as air defenses collapse and launchers are depleted.

Setton closes with four telltale indicators: whether strikes expand to internal repression organs, whether naval leverage is neutralized, whether unrest becomes sustained, and whether Washington and Jerusalem begin redefining success in narrower terms. Read the full piece for the clearest look yet at why this campaign’s outcome may be decided not only by bombs—but by what Iranians do next.