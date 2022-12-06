Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Al Jazeera Asks ICC To Investigate Killing of Palestinian American Journalist
Mideast Daily News
Shireen Abu Akleh
Al-Jazeera
International Criminal Court
Israel
Palestinian territories

Al Jazeera Asks ICC To Investigate Killing of Palestinian American Journalist

Steven Ganot
12/06/2022

Al Jazeera Media Network reported Tuesday that it had submitted a formal request to the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate the killing of Palestinian American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh and prosecute those responsible for her death. Abu Akleh, 51, a veteran Al Jazeera correspondent, was shot and killed on May 11 while covering an Israeli military raid on a refugee camp in Jenin in the northern West Bank. Al Jazeera said its submission to the ICC included a “dossier on a comprehensive six-month investigation” that it carried out, including “eyewitness evidence and video footage, as well as new material on the killing of Abu Akleh.” Rodney Dixon KC, the lawyer for Al Jazeera, said the network submitted the case “in the context of a wider attack on Al Jazeera, and journalists in Palestine,” and asserted that the killing of Abu Akleh was “part of a wider pattern.”

The “new material,” Al Jazeera claims, shows that “Shireen and her colleagues were directly fired at” by Israeli troops, contradicting Israeli claims that she was killed in crossfire. The Qatari news outlet said this new evidence “shows that this deliberate killing was part of a wider campaign to target and silence Al Jazeera.”

Al Jazeera says its request to the ICC complements one that Abu Akleh’s family submitted in September, supported by the Palestinian Press Syndicate and the International Federation of Journalists.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.