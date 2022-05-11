The Media Line led over twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

Al Jazeera Reporter Killed While Covering Israeli Military Raid in Jenin
Shireen Abu Akleh. (Screenshot: YouTube/AlJazeera Channel)
Mideast Daily News
Al-Jazeera
Israel Defense Forces
Jenin
Reporter
West Bank

Al Jazeera Reporter Killed While Covering Israeli Military Raid in Jenin

Steven Ganot
05/11/2022

Veteran Al Jazeera reporter Shireen Abu Akleh, 51, was killed Wednesday morning during an Israeli military operation in the Jenin refugee camp. She was reportedly shot in the head and evacuated to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Abu Akleh, a native of Jerusalem, had covered Israel and the West Bank for the state-owned Qatari network for 25 years.

The Al Jazeera network blamed Israel for the killing. “We condemn the terrible crime meant to prevent media outlets from their reporting,” Al Jazeera said in a statement. “We hold the Israeli government and the occupation forces responsible for the murder of our colleague and demand that the international community condemn the killing of Shireen Abu Akleh.”

Defense Minister Benny Gantz addressed the incident on the floor of the Knesset in the hours after her death. “I would like to express my sorrow at the loss of journalist Shireen Abu Akleh. The State of Israel values the protection of human life above all, as well as freedom of press. IDF troops would never intentionally harm members of the press, and any attempt to imply otherwise is baseless,” he said.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas also blamed Israel for the death of the reporter.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed Abu Akleh’s death and said that a second reporter, Ali Samodi, had been wounded.

The Israel Defense Forces said it was investigating the incident. The military said in a statement that soldiers entering Jenin came under “massive fire” and shot back, and that “there is a possibility, now being looked into, that reporters were hit – possibly by shots fired by Palestinian gunmen.”

“We call on Palestinians to join us in an investigation including by a coroner,” the Israeli military said, but added that thus far the offer has been refused.

“I sent a clear message to [PA Chairman] Mahmoud Abbas today, that our responsibility as leaders is to maintain security, to conduct ourselves in a way that will prevent further violence and bloodshed and to uncover the truth,” Gantz said.

Later, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett released a statement saying that “according to the information we have gathered, it appears likely that armed Palestinians – who were firing indiscriminately at the time – were responsible for the unfortunate death of the journalist.”

The Israeli prime minister said that in a video taken during the incident, Palestinians can be heard boasting, “We hit a soldier; he’s lying on the ground,” but that no Israeli soldier had been injured, suggesting that Palestinian gunmen had mistaken the journalist for a soldier and shot her.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry released the video on its Twitter feed.

