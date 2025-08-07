Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Al-Sharaa’s Star Fades as Syria’s Transition Falters
Syria's interim President Ahmed al-Sharaa reacts to media as he meets French President Emmanuel Macron at the Elysee Palace on May 7, 2025 in Paris, France. (Tom Nicholson/Getty Images)

Al-Sharaa’s Star Fades as Syria’s Transition Falters

Steven Ganot
08/07/2025

When Bashar Assad’s regime finally crumbled at the start of 2025, there was a rare flicker of hope across Syria—and abroad. Could this be the beginning of something better? Enter Ahmed al-Sharaa: a technocrat with no strong ties to the old guard or the opposition, a quiet, legal-minded figure backed by the US, UK, France, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Turkey. As Rizik Alabi reports for The Media Line, al-Sharaa was supposed to be the guy who could keep Syria steady during its long-overdue transition.

But within months, things unraveled—fast. From sectarian violence on the coast to mass protests in As-Suwayda, al-Sharaa’s government struggled to project even symbolic authority. His moves to disarm old regime militias were met with rebellion, and a brutal Israeli airstrike on Damascus signaled that even regional powers weren’t buying into the new order. His restrained response only deepened doubts about his grip.

International backing began to fade. In Washington, Syria lost priority status. Gulf states grew wary of Iran’s lingering influence. Turkey quietly stepped back. And Syrians themselves? Many felt the transitional government was just a rebranded version of the old one.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

Experts quoted by Alabi argue that the failure wasn’t personal—it was systemic. Al-Sharaa had no real institutional base, no internal consensus, and no road map for building one. What’s next? Maybe a decentralized model, real transitional justice, and a security overhaul. Or maybe more chaos.

For the full story—rich in insight and voices from the ground—don’t miss Rizik Alabi’s report at The Media Line.

Mideast Daily News
Ahmed al-Sharaa
As-Suwayda
international support
Syria
transitional government
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods