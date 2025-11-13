Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Al-Sudani’s Coalition Takes Early Lead as Iraq Counts Votes
Supporters of incumbent Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani wave national flags in front of a screen displaying his portrait as they celebrate following the announcement of preliminary election results in Baghdad on Nov. 12, 2025. (AHMAD AL-RUBAYE/AFP via Getty Images)

Al-Sudani’s Coalition Takes Early Lead as Iraq Counts Votes

Steven Ganot
11/13/2025

Iraq’s election commission said Wednesday that Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani’s Reconstruction and Development Coalition leads preliminary parliamentary results nationwide, after ballots were counted across most provinces. The early tally shows who is out front, where they won, and what comes next: coalition bargaining in Baghdad to assemble a working majority and choose a cabinet.

Al-Sudani’s slate placed first in eight provinces—Baghdad, Qadisiyah, Najaf, Karbala, Muthanna, Maysan, Dhi Qar, and Babil. In a late-night address, the prime minister urged rivals to accept the count and keep talks open: “respect the will of the voters,” he said, adding that the “next phase aims to formulate a new government capable of representing its programs,” and that his coalition is “open to all parties without exception.” Former prime minister Nuri al-Maliki’s State of Law Coalition finished among the top performers across ten provinces without topping any. On the Sunni side, Taqaddum (Progress) leader Mohammed al-Halbousi won Anbar and Salahuddin and placed second in Baghdad, Nineveh, Kirkuk, and Diyala.

The Kurdish map remains split. Masoud Barzani’s Kurdistan Democratic Party dominated Erbil and Duhok and led in mixed Nineveh, while the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan prevailed in Sulaymaniyah and Kirkuk. Turnout, according to the commission, was 56.11%, with 12,009,453 ballots cast from 21,404,291 registered voters—a figure in line with Iraq’s recent pattern of mid-range participation.

NEXT FROM
Top Stories
MORE FROM Top Stories

What follows is the familiar Iraqi process: horse-trading among Shia, Sunni, and Kurdish blocs to elect a speaker, confirm a president, and nominate a prime minister who can pass a cabinet. Results are provisional, appeals are expected, and coalition math—not the raw vote—will decide whether al-Sudani converts his lead into a second governing term.

Mideast Daily News
Kurdistan Democratic Party
Mohammed al-Halbousi
Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani
Nuri Al-Maliki
Patriotic Union of Kurdistan
TheMediaLine
WHAT WOULD YOU GIVE TO CHANGE THE MISINFORMATION
about the
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR?
Time Money Both
Support Us
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods