Albert Einstein Museum To Be Constructed in Jerusalem
Albert Einstein (Harris & Ewing Collection/public domain)
Mideast Daily News
Albert Einstein
Museum
Hebrew University of Jerusalem

The Media Line Staff
10/24/2022

Israel’s government approved an $18 million Albert Einstein Museum to be constructed on the Safra Campus in Givat Ram of the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. The museum will house the full Einstein archives, the largest collection of Einstein documents. The archives will be accessible to the general public in digital format and the museum will also serve as an innovative space for scientific and technological education, Hebrew U said in a statement. Einstein was a founder of Hebrew U and served as a governor of the university. Visitors will be able to tour a reconstruction of Einstein’s library and office, and view several of his original papers.  The Albert Einstein Museum is expected to become a major tourist attraction in Israel. The government on Sunday approved an allocation of $6 million for the museum, with the university expected to raise the other $12 million. Einstein, who died in 1955 at the age of 76, his archives, some 85,000 items, to the university. Einstein won the Nobel prize in physics in 1921.

