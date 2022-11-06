Algeria’s President Turns Down Rabat Visit Invitation After Morocco’s King Skips Arab Summit

Algerian President Abdelmedjid Tebboune has turned down a Moroccan invitation to visit Rabat, the latest incident that has exacerbated tensions between the two countries. Morocco’s King Mohammed invited the Algerian president to the kingdom for a “dialogue” after the king skipped last week’s Arab League Summit in Algiers. Algeria called the invitation “deceitful marketing and a justification for the absence of King Mohammed VI from the Arab Summit,” The New Arab reported. Algerian media reported that the Moroccan king pulled out of the Arab Summit at the last minute, ostensibly because Moroccan Foreign Minister Nasser Bourita was given an “inappropriate reception” upon his arrival in Algiers to attend the summit. In addition, a map of the region shown during a broadcast on the state Algerian news channel did not show the Western Sahara borders as recognized by Morocco, a further insult. The two countries have had a difficult relationship over decades, most of it centering around Western Sahara. Algeria backs the Polisario movement that is trying to gain independence for Western Sahara; Morocco claims Western Sahara as part of its kingdom. The border between Algeria and Morocco has been closed for nearly 30 years.