Aleppo Clashes Strain Damascus-SDF Deal and Raise Fears of a Wider War

Rizik Alabi opens in a city that knows what “temporary” looks like: Aleppo, where the last 24 hours of violence have shaken a fragile set of understandings between Damascus and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). Shelling and gunfire hit Sheikh Maqsoud and Achrafieh, driving families indoors or out of their homes as electricity and water were partially cut and basic services faltered. Medical sources told The Media Line they received civilian casualties, including women and children, largely from shrapnel, while clinics strained under shortages.

Damascus has suspended all communication channels with the SDF and representatives of the Autonomous Administration, deepening concerns that the March 2025 agreement is slipping toward collapse. That deal calls for integrating Kurdish forces into state institutions and reorganizing security and administration in SDF-held areas, but observers say deep mistrust and political disputes keep it stuck on paper.

Both sides blame the other. A Syrian government security source told The Media Line government forces came under direct attack by SDF-linked groups and vowed the army “will deal firmly” with threats. An SDF source countered that government forces initiated the escalation by shelling residential neighborhoods and said the SDF reserves the right to defend its areas while urging a return to dialogue.

Activists and analysts warn the local fight could widen fast. Kinana Al-Kurdi said the violence “is not an isolated security incident” but part of a deeper struggle over power in Syria, warning that any security settlement without political consensus will be prone to “explosion.” Read Alabi’s full report for the on-the-ground detail and the stakes if Aleppo’s front lines spread.