Algeria Recalls Its Madrid Envoy After Spain Backs Moroccan Autonomy Plan for Western Sahara

Algeria on Saturday recalled its ambassador from Madrid “for consultations” to protest Spain’s decision to back Morocco’s autonomy plan for the disputed Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony. The Algerian Foreign Ministry condemned what is called Madrid’s “abrupt about-turn” after Spain for decades was neutral in the territorial conflict between Morocco and the Algerian-backed Polisario Front, which seeks independence for the territory. On Friday, Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares said Rabat’s 2007 offer of autonomy for Western Sahara under Moroccan sovereignty was the “most serious, realistic and credible basis” for ending the conflict. The Algerian Foreign Ministry said in a statement that it was “completely stunned” by Spain’s changed policy. The Polisario movement said in a statement that “the United Nations, the African Union, the European Union, the International Court of Justice, the European Court of Justice and all regional organizations do not recognize Moroccan sovereignty over Western Sahara.”