Algeria’s President Pardons Over 1,000 Convicts in Honor of Ramadan

Algeria’s president pardoned over 1,000 convicts in honor of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. President Abdelmadjid Tebboune also ordered “clemency measures” for 70 people linked to the pro-democracy Hirak protest movement, who were jailed due to “matters of public disorder,” including regular protests demanding political reform in major Algerian cities. The 70 protesters were released while they await trial. Prominent members of the movement were among those released, according to the National Committee for the Release of Prisoners. Some 300 Algerians are currently in prison because of their political opinions posted on social media, according to The New Arab.