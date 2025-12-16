Aliyah Talk Grows as Australian Jews Mourn and Reassess the Future

Maayan Hoffman reports from a raw, grieving Australia where Jewish leaders say a deadly shooting that killed at least 15 people has changed everything—possibly permanently. Speaking to The Media Line hours after the attack, Joel Burnie of the Australia/Israel & Jewish Affairs Council compared the shock to Israel’s Oct. 7, 2023 trauma, calling the “correlation” between the two events “very strong, very real.” Jewish tradition calls for quick burials, but community members say the emotional aftershocks will stretch forward for years.

Christian Zionist journalist Erin Molan, who said gunmen were less than a kilometer from her home, described hearing shots from her balcony and believing the target was clear. She said the community is “in shock,” yet not surprised, calling it “the culmination of a buildup of so much hate.” Others echoed that warning signs had been flashing: “The writing was on the wall,” Simonne Whine said.

Community members described hiding visible Jewish identity even before the attack. Yossi Goldfarb said his sons are frightened for the first time. Menachem Vorchheimer described panicked calls to loved ones and grief that feels personal: “It’s massive. It’s not abstract. It’s real.” Anger at the government runs through the interviews, with claims that two years of street intimidation, vandalism, and attacks on synagogues and schools went unanswered. Burnie called his earlier hope for improvement “misplaced optimism.”

Now the debate is what comes next: tougher laws, implementation of an antisemitism envoy’s recommendations, and a broader public reckoning. Some are weighing aliyah to Israel; others insist the community will not retreat. Jeremy Liebler vowed, “We are not trembling Jews,” while Burnie pleaded for the “silent majority” to speak out.

Read the full piece for Hoffman’s on-the-ground voices and the wrenching question they leave hanging: Is there a future for Australian Jews?