Alleged Islamic State ‘Beatle’ Charged in UK With Terrorism
Mideast Daily News
terrorism
Islamic State
The Beatles
United Kingdom

Alleged Islamic State ‘Beatle’ Charged in UK With Terrorism

Isla-Rose Deans
08/11/2022

An alleged member of an Islamic State (IS) cell dubbed “The Beatles” was arrested in Britain on Wednesday night for terrorism charges.

Aine Davis, 38, was detained at Luton Airport, north of London, after arriving on a flight from Turkey. He had spent seven and a half years imprisoned in Turkey after being convicted in 2015 as a senior member of a terrorist organization.

During Davis’ trial, he denied being a member of an IS cell and claimed to have visited Syria on only two occasions, for “aid work.”

The group nicknamed “The Beatles” due to the members’ English accents is believed to have four members, all reported to have grown up in west London, who volunteered to fight for IS in Syria.

US authorities have said the group killed 27 hostages, including journalists and aid workers, beheading several of them. Videos of these executions were posted online, causing outrage around the world.

The ringleader of this group, Mohammed Emwazi, known as “Jihadi John,” was killed in a US drone strike seven years ago.

Davis, identified as “Jihadi Paul,” has admitted being acquainted with Emwazi from attending the same mosque in London but denied meeting him in Syria.

Two other members, Alexanda Kotey, “Jihadi George,” and El Shafee ElSheikh, “Jihadi Ringo,” were captured in Syria in 2018 by the US-backed Kurdish forces and are currently imprisoned in the US.

The Crown Prosecution Service said on Thursday that the charges against Davis were connected to terrorism offenses in 2014 and possession of a firearm for a purpose related to terrorism.

