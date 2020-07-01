Alleged Khashoggi Killers to Be Tried in Absentia

The 20 suspects accused of participating in the murder of Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul in 2018 will be tried in absentia in a Turkish court on Friday. The information was told to the AFP news agency by Khashoggi’s fiancée. Not among the suspects is the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, whom many accuse of being behind the killing, but two of his senior aides are among the defendants. Khashoggi, a critic of the regime, entered the consulate on October 2 to submit paperwork concerning his pending marriage. It has been established that he left the building dismembered.