Allenby Crossing Between West Bank, Israel To Open 24/7
Visitors arrive on the Jordanian side of the Allenby Bridge crossing between the West Bank and Jordan for Palestinians and foreign tourists,on July 19, 2022. (Khalil Mazraawi/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Allenby Bridge
West Bank
Jordan
Thomas Nides

Allenby Crossing Between West Bank, Israel To Open 24/7

The Media Line Staff
09/28/2022

The Allenby Crossing between the West Bank and Jordan will open 24 hours a day, seven days a week beginning on October 24. The announcement was made by US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides on Wednesday afternoon in a tweet. “It’s worth the investment to get to 24/7 access & will make a real difference in people’s lives!” Nides wrote on Twitter. The crossing, located a 54-minute drive to Amman, is the main crossing point for West Bank Palestinians, most traveling to the international airport in the Jordanian capital, in many cases the only access Palestinians have to the rest of the world. The opening, said to have been promised to US President Joe Biden during his visit to Israel in July, reportedly had been slated for October 1 but was then delayed due to the Jewish holidays.

