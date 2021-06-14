America, Ankara Attempt to Alleviate Antagonism over Armenian Announcement, Advanced Arming, at Assembly  

United States President Joe Biden and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday will meet for the first time since Biden’s election last year, as the two leaders attend the NATO summit in Brussels. Before departing Ankara, Erdogan expressed hope Washington would take an “unconditional approach” to resolving the two countries’ differences, noting that the distanced allies “need to talk about how we can leave our troubles behind.” The US has sanctioned Turkey for purchasing and installing Russian S-400 missile systems, which the Pentagon says endangers NATO technology, while Erdogan has bristled over Biden’s official recognition of the 1915 Armenian genocide at the hands of the Ottoman Empire. “An ally country taking such a stance on an issue that has nothing to do with NATO, the issue of Armenians, has disturbed and upset us. It is not possible to go on without reminding [Biden of] this,” Erdogan said Monday.