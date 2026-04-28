America Must Stand Firm Against Iran’s Old Playbook

Felice Friedson warns that Washington may be walking into exactly the kind of trap Tehran knows how to set: a negotiation that offers movement on the Strait of Hormuz while pushing Iran’s nuclear program into the waiting room. In Friedson’s view, that sequence is not diplomacy with a new costume; it is the Islamic Republic’s old playbook—bank the concession first, defer the hard part, and buy time.

The opinion piece argues that President Donald Trump is right to be unhappy with Iran’s latest proposal, which would deal first with maritime disputes before confronting uranium enrichment. Friedson says the nuclear issue must remain the front door, not a side entrance. Anything less risks leaving Iran with enough nuclear infrastructure, missiles, drones, and proxy power to turn a ceasefire into a pause before the next round.

The piece is blunt about the stakes. Friedson recalls the June 2025 12-Day War and says the ceasefire had barely begun before Israel accused Iran of firing missiles at Beersheba and northern cities. She also reaches back to 2018, when President Trump withdrew the United States from the Iran nuclear deal, and the US Department of State described Iran as the world’s leading state sponsor of terror.

Iran’s proxies, she argues, remain part of the battlefield. Hamas is refusing to disarm, Lebanon says it wants to disarm Hezbollah, but may not be able to, and Hezbollah continues to threaten northern Israel. The Strait of Hormuz adds another pressure point: 20% of the world’s oil moves through the passageway, and Friedson warns that Iran’s threats there are another form of leverage.

The full piece is worth reading because it asks the uncomfortable question beneath the headlines: What happens if the war ends before its central goal is met? For Friedson, unfinished business is not a diplomatic nuisance. It is the seed of the next crisis.