American Airlines Flight Makes Emergency Landing in Tel Aviv

All eyes were on Ben-Gurion International Airport on Monday after an American Airlines flight from Miami to Tel Aviv radioed ahead that it had a flat tire and would need to make an emergency landing. Dozens of ambulances and emergency medical crews converged on the airport, where a state of emergency was declared, amid fears that Flight AA052 would crash, and other landings were delayed. Finally, at 2:48 pm, all breathed a sigh of relief as the plane, a Boeing B772, landed safely and its 190 passengers and crew members disembarked.