American Airstrike Targets ISIS Weapons Shipment in Syria

American Airstrike Targets ISIS Weapons Shipment in Syria

The Media Line Staff
12/24/2024

The US military conducted an airstrike in Syria on Monday, killing two Islamic State operatives and wounding another, according to a statement from US Central Command.

The strike targeted a truck transporting weapons in Dayr az Zawr Province, an area once under the control of the Syrian government and Russian forces. US Central Command confirmed the operation via a statement on the social media platform X, reiterating the effort to disrupt ISIS activities in the region.

Dayr az Zawr has been a hotspot for the ongoing conflict, with the region historically serving as a stronghold for various groups, including ISIS. The province remains a critical battleground in the fight to prevent the resurgence of the Islamic State, which has been significantly weakened but continues to pose threats through isolated cells.

