American Cave Explorer Trapped in Turkey To Be Rescued ‘Within Several Days’

Mark Dickey, a 40-year-old American cave explorer, is awaiting rescue after becoming trapped over 1,000 meters underground in southern Turkey’s Morca cave. Mersin Governor Ali Hamza Pehlivan announced on Saturday that Dickey, who is suffering from gastrointestinal bleeding, is expected to be evacuated “within several days.”

The explorer was part of an international mission exploring caves in the Taurus Mountains of Mersin province when he fell ill. More than 150 rescuers from Turkey and various countries are involved in the high-stakes mission to extricate him from Turkey’s third-deepest cave.

“Dickey’s condition is stable but fragile,” said Carl Heitmeyer of the New Jersey Initial Response Team. The cave’s harsh conditions complicate the rescue, requiring specialized rope techniques and “very much eating up rescuers’ gear,” he said.

Footage shows Dickey receiving in-cave medical treatment while other teams navigate narrow, vertical passages with ropes. Due to the operation’s complexity, it’s been divided into seven sections managed by teams from different countries, according to Recep Salci, head of Turkey’s AFAD disaster management authority.