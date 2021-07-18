American Envoy Calls for Israel to Boost PA Cash Flow

Hady Amr, the US deputy assistant secretary of state for Israel and Palestinian affairs, returned to Washington on Friday following a week-long visit to the region. Amr held meetings in Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Ramallah and Bethlehem with representatives of all elements of Israeli and Palestinian society. He called for Israel to assist in boosting the Palestinian Authority’s cash flow, a comment taken as an attempt to pressure Israel to release all of the monthly tax revenue it collects on behalf of the PA. Israel withholds an amount it claims to equal the amount the PA pays in stipends to the families of those killed or jailed committing violent acts against Israelis. Jerusalem just announced it will withhold some 7%, or $180 million, of that revenue collected last year.