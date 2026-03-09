Americans in Israel Navigate Sirens, Sleepless Nights, and Divided Emotions

Maayan Hoffman captures the war with Iran not through generals or communiqués, but through the Americans in Israel trying to make it through another day with children, deadlines, and sirens that do not care what is on the family calendar. The result is a vivid portrait of people living between loyalty, fatigue, fear, and stubborn resolve.

At the center of the story are Americans who chose Israel and now find themselves riding out a conflict that is both deeply personal and geopolitically vast. Yehiel Levin, a retired US Army veteran who moved from Santa Monica to Jerusalem, brings one kind of perspective: he has seen war before, and that history leaves him conflicted. He says Iran’s leadership must be defeated, yet he remains uneasy about deeper US military involvement. It is the kind of contradiction that feels honest, not polished.

For Ariela Lerman, the war is less about strategy than survival with two frightened young children. Her days are shaped by dashes to the shelter, missed work, too little sleep, and the slow unraveling that comes when kids are afraid to let their mother out of sight. Laura Cornfield faces a different front. As a single mother of teenagers, she is coping with worry, booms in the distance, and the joyless task of pushing children toward Zoom classes while the world outside keeps erupting.

Then there is Lauren Hamrick in Tel Aviv, running on faith, adrenaline, and exhaustion. She describes a life reduced to shelter runs every 30 minutes to an hour, yet she also speaks with fierce conviction about Israel, the United States, and President Donald Trump’s role in the conflict. Her remarks give the piece an unmistakable ideological edge, but also a human one. People under fire rarely speak in bland middle-management language.

What makes Hoffman’s piece work is that it does not flatten these Americans into symbols. They are proud, frayed, grateful, sleep-deprived, and still functioning somehow. Read the full article by Maayan Hoffman for the fuller texture of these lives, because the quotes and small details carry the real weight of the story.