America’s Allies Boycott 4th of July Jerusalem Embassy Event

Despite the Biden administration’s decision to allow the American Embassy’s move from Tel Aviv to Israel to stand, the US policy on Jerusalem has not affected Washington’s key allies. Israeli news platform Ynet is reporting that France and Germany were among the countries boycotting the US Embassy’s Fourth of July event because they do not recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital or Israeli sovereignty over east Jerusalem. The embassy is located on the border between west Jerusalem and what was, prior to the 1967 Six-Day War, a “no man’s land” between Israel and Jordan. Collectively, the European Union also denies Israel’s right to host foreign embassies in Jerusalem. Israel vehemently opposes that position, countering that all nations choose their own capitals and that Israel’s selection of Jerusalem does not affect ongoing negotiations or the Palestinian position. Because the American administration has not yet sent its named envoy to take up residence in Jerusalem, Chargé d’Affaires Michael Ratney, a former consul general in the Israeli capital, hosted the event.