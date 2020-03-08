Donate
Passengers walk past check-in counters while wearing protective masks at Ben-Gurion International Airport, near Tel Aviv, on February 27, 2020. (Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images)
Amid Coronavirus Outbreak, Israel Weighs Restrictions on US Travel Arrivals

Charles Bybelezer
03/08/2020

As the coronavirus continues to spread, Israeli officials are debating whether to impose restrictions on travelers arriving from at least three US states – New York, California and Washington. Tourism Minister Yair Levin on Sunday explained that the potential move was sensitive due to the importance Israel places on its alliance with Washington and confirmed that consultations between the sides were ongoing. Jerusalem has already barred entry to all foreigners from numerous Asian and European countries – such as Italy, Spain and Austria – and is requiring all Israelis returning from them to self-quarantine for two weeks. An estimated 80,000 people – about 1% of citizens – are currently in isolation. Gatherings and events of more than 5,000 people have been barred across the country, and Israelis have been advised against nonessential international travel. As of Saturday night, 25 Israelis had been diagnosed with the coronavirus, prompting Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to unveil a five-point plan to contain the outbreak. Meanwhile, at least 19 Palestinians have contracted COVID-19 – the disease caused by the virus – and various cities in the West Bank, including Bethlehem, the epicenter of the outbreak there, have been placed on lockdown.

