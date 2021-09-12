Americans need to understand the Middle East
Amid Lebanon’s Economic Meltdown, Int’l Community Welcomes Mikati Gov’t
Mideast Daily News
Najib Mikati
Lebanon
economic crisis

Amid Lebanon’s Economic Meltdown, Int’l Community Welcomes Mikati Gov’t

Steven Ganot
09/12/2021

France, Iran, the US, UK, and UN have all signaled their support for the establishment of a new Lebanese government, to be headed by billionaire businessman Najib Mikati. On Friday, Lebanese President Michel Aoun announced the formation of the government after a 13-month political stalemate that followed the resignation of the Hassan Diab government and amid a two-year economic meltdown that has devastated the country. French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed the new government’s formation, describing it as an “indispensable step” necessary to “extricate the country from the deep crisis in which it finds itself.” In a phone call with Macron, newly elected Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said he supported the formation of a “strong government in Lebanon.” Mikati’s appointment as prime minister-designate was endorsed by most of Lebanon’s parties, including the powerful Iran-backed group Hizbullah. Washington also welcomed the new government and called for “urgent measures” to reform Beirut’s basket-case economy. The formation of the Mikati government “gives hope for urgent action to meet the urgent needs and legitimate aspirations of the Lebanese people,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said. “We urge swift approval by parliament so that this new government can work on concrete reforms to address the deteriorating economic situation in Lebanon,” he added. British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on the Twitter platform that “the formation of a new Lebanese government must be followed by the implementation of urgent reforms and a transparent conclusion of the investigation into the tragic bombing in the port of Beirut and the holding of elections at an appropriate time next year.” UN Secretary-General António Guterres likewise said the formation of a new Lebanese government was a “very important step” and that he wished it “full success.”

