Amman Minister Canned for Fatal Oxygen Failure  

Less than two weeks after its interior and justice ministers resigned for violating government restrictions to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Jordan is facing another political fallout from the pandemic. Health Minister Nathir Obeidat was sacked on Saturday after a shortage of oxygen in a hospital near Amman caused the death of seven patients. The hour-long oxygen outage hit the building’s intensive care, maternity and coronavirus wards, and led to violent clashes between hundreds of protesters and police. “This is a gross mistake that cannot be justified or accepted,” Prime Minister Bisher al Khaswaneh said, adding that he bore “moral responsibility” for the tragedy. Jordan’s King Abdullah visited the hospital himself, looking to calm tensions already running high in the kingdom because of rising virus deaths and a stagnating economy. With a population of around 10 million, the country has recorded nearly 400,000 cases of COVID-19 and over 5,000 deaths.