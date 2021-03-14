Women Empowerment Program

This month, in honor of International Women’s Day (March 8th), we hope you will support The Media Line’s Women Empowerment Program, which serves to create change agents advancing the status of women and freedom of the press.

Through this program, The Media Line trains women in the Middle East in media and gives voice to the stories of women in business, human rights, politics, education, and journalism. We provide a platform for these courageous trailblazers to be heard and empower the next generation of women to write their own narratives.


Your contribution can help strengthen the brave women of the Middle East, and in turn, change the world for the better. Thank you!

Donate
“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Amman Minister Canned for Fatal Oxygen Failure  
Protesters gathered at Hussein New Salt Hospital, located northwest of the capital Amman, make way for a car carrying King Abdullah II on March 13, 2021, after seven patients died due to an oxygen shortage. (Khalil Mazraawi/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Jordan
oxygen
coronavirus

Amman Minister Canned for Fatal Oxygen Failure  

Uri Cohen
03/14/2021

Less than two weeks after its interior and justice ministers resigned for violating government restrictions to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Jordan is facing another political fallout from the pandemic. Health Minister Nathir Obeidat was sacked on Saturday after a shortage of oxygen in a hospital near Amman caused the death of seven patients. The hour-long oxygen outage hit the building’s intensive care, maternity and coronavirus wards, and led to violent clashes between hundreds of protesters and police. “This is a gross mistake that cannot be justified or accepted,” Prime Minister Bisher al Khaswaneh said, adding that he bore “moral responsibility” for the tragedy. Jordan’s King Abdullah visited the hospital himself, looking to calm tensions already running high in the kingdom because of rising virus deaths and a stagnating economy. With a population of around 10 million, the country has recorded nearly 400,000 cases of COVID-19 and over 5,000 deaths.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.