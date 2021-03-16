Amman Quells Protests Amid Rising Pandemic Deaths

Women Empowerment Program

This month, in honor of International Women’s Day (March 8th), we hope you will support The Media Line’s Women Empowerment Program, which serves to create change agents advancing the status of women and freedom of the press.

Through this program, The Media Line trains women in the Middle East in media and gives voice to the stories of women in business, human rights, politics, education, and journalism. We provide a platform for these courageous trailblazers to be heard and empower the next generation of women to write their own narratives.


Your contribution can help strengthen the brave women of the Middle East, and in turn, change the world for the better. Thank you!

“The Press and Policy Student Program has elevated my global awareness, supported my journalistic efforts, and propelled me on the path of future success within the news industry.”
Press and Policy Student Program Participant
Carla Warren, University of Houston
Thank you and best wishes.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Jordanian pplice officers prepare for protesters against the coronavirus lockdown, gathering in the center of the capital, Amman, on March 15, 2021. (Khalil Mazraawi/AFP via Getty Images)
Uri Cohen
03/16/2021

Jordanian authorities on Monday clamped down on the growing protests sweeping the kingdom, firing tear gas canisters into crowds of hundreds in the capital Amman and a handful of other major cities. Thousands of police officers were deployed to keep the peace, arresting dozens of demonstrators, while several of the country’s popular social media platforms were blocked for hours by the government. The violent clashes in recent days are a result of a renewed curfew ordered by Amman, aimed at stemming the latest outbreak of the coronavirus. Protesters claim the extreme measures violate civil rights and fear a worsening economic squeeze on businesses. Saturday’s tragic incident in a hospital outside the capital, in which a temporary oxygen outage killed nine patients, has only made matters worse. The apparent negligence by hospital staff led to the firing of the kingdom’s health minister. Nearly 10,000 new virus infections were diagnosed in the past 24 hours in Jordan, the highest single-day figure since the pandemic began. The country of 10 million people has recorded close to 5,500 deaths so far.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
