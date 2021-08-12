Protecting Truth During Tension

As the Israeli-Palestinian conflict develops and the rise of hate crimes persists, TML is on the ground in the Middle East and beyond writing stories that readers like you and other media outlets rely on. To ensure that you have immediate access to unbiased, fact-based reporting, it is crucial that TML has the resources to disseminate these stories in real-time. Please help us protect the truth during these critical times by making a donation today.
The Media Line is proud to assume this responsibility and has over 20 years of success in shaping the role of news reporting in the region. We hope you will support our efforts by making a donation today.

In our modern, digital world, we are not as far away from each other as we once were, which is why news agencies have a responsibility to put forth reliable, trustworthy journalism more than ever before.
TML is proud to assume this responsibility.
We hope you will support our efforts.

Thank you!

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Anti-Western Diplomat With Ties to Hizbullah Is Iran’s New FM
Hossein Amir-Abdollahian attends a ceremony to mark the first anniversary of Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani's death, at the University of Tehran, Iran, Jan. 1, 2021. (Fatemeh Bahrami/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Hossein Amir-Abdollahian
Iran
foreign minister

Anti-Western Diplomat With Ties to Hizbullah Is Iran’s New FM

Marcy Oster
08/12/2021

An anti-Western career diplomat has been appointed as Iran’s new foreign minister. New Iranian hard-line president, Ebrahim Raisi, on Wednesday presented cabinet, made up mostly of fellow hard-liners, to the country’s parliament for approval. The new foreign minister, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, 56, is known for having close ties to Hizbullah and served as deputy foreign minister for Arab and African affairs under former Iranian President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad. He also reportedly has a close relationship with the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. The appointment of Amir-Abdollahian could spell trouble for Iran’s negotiations with the US and the world powers to resurrect the Iran nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. Raisi also nominated a former defense minister and commander of Iran’s Quds Force, Ahmad Vahidi, as his interior minister. Vahidi, who is blacklisted by the US, is wanted by Interpol in connection with the bombing of the AMIA Jewish Center in Buenos Aires, Argentina that killed 85 people and injured hundreds.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.