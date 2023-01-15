Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Ancient Royal Tomb Discovered in Egypt’s Theban Necropolis
This picture taken on Jan. 18, 2022 shows A view of demolished houses in the area known as Qurna (Gurna) which were evacuated in the mid-20th century to allow for archaeological excavations in the Theban Necropolis on the west bank of the Nile river opposite Egypt's southern city of Luxor. (Amir Makar/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Egyptology
Archaeology

Ancient Royal Tomb Discovered in Egypt’s Theban Necropolis

Steven Ganot
01/15/2023

A joint Egyptian-British archaeological mission has unearthed an ancient royal tomb at the Western Wadis (Valleys) of the Theban Necropolis on the west bank of the Nile River in the southern Egyptian city of Luxor, Egypt’s Tourism Ministry announced on Saturday. The tomb is located in Valley C, one of the Theban mountain valleys, according to the secretary-general of Egypt’s Supreme Council of Antiquities, Mostafa Waziri. “Preliminary evidence uncovered inside the cemetery so far indicates that it may date back to the Thutmosid period of the 18th Dynasty, which will be verified in the coming period,” he said.

The director of the Western Wadis archeological site, Mohsen Kamel, said the tomb was, unfortunately, poorly preserved due to floods in ancient times. The floods deposited thick layers of sand and limestone that obliterated many features and inscriptions that otherwise would have been visible in the tomb’s chambers.

The 18th Dynasty of ancient Egypt was in power from approximately 1543 BCE to 1292 BCE. It is considered one of the most powerful dynasties in the history of ancient Egypt. It was during this time that many of the famous pharaohs such as Hatshepsut, Akhenaten, Tutankhamun, and Ramesses II reigned. The dynasty is known for its military conquests, building projects, and cultural achievements.

The Thutmosid period started around 1504 BCE, when the third pharaoh of the 18th Dynasty, Thutmose I, came to power. He ruled for approximately 15 years and was succeeded by his daughter Hatshepsut, who is considered one of ancient Egypt’s most successful pharaohs. The dynasty’s power declined toward the end of the reign of Thutmose III, and the dynasty came to an end with the reign of Amenhotep II, around 1401 BCE.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.