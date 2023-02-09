Ancient Souq Habasha Discovered in Mecca Region of Saudi Arabia

A scientific team in Saudi Arabia has located the site of Souq Habasha, an ancient Arab market in the Mecca region that served as one of the most important markets during the pre-Islamic and early Islamic eras. The site was found through cooperation between the King Abdulaziz Foundation for Research and Archives, the Culture Ministry, and its Heritage Commission.

Souq Habasha was held annually for eight days starting on the first day of Rajab in the Islamic calendar and was one of the largest seasonal markets in the Tihamah region. The discovery offers experts the chance to examine ancient economic, literary, and cultural activity in the region.

Fahd Al-Samari, secretary-general of the foundation, stated that documenting historical information must be done within a specific methodology and that the market will be an ancient historical and cultural asset for the kingdom. The team conducted studies, verified sources, and carried out an archaeological survey to determine the location of the market.

Souq Habasha is located on the southern bank of Wadi Qanuna in Ardiyat, a coastal city in the Mecca region, and is positioned in the middle of a vast floodplain, surrounded by mountains and abundant water sources. The integration of Souq Habasha into the revived Okaz market is expected to become a prominent cultural event in the kingdom with benefits in the scientific, cultural, and tourism fields.