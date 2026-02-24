Andorra’s Carnival ‘Satire’ Revives a Familiar Script of Jew-Hatred

The Simon Wiesenthal Center’s Rabbi Abraham Cooper and Daniel Schuster open with a detail that lands like a match tossed into dry straw: during Andorra’s Carnival this year, a figure dressed in Israel’s blue and white, marked with a Star of David, was staged in a mock trial, shot, and burned. Organizers called it satire tied to the Gaza war and criticism of Israel’s government. Cooper and Schuster argue that once Jewish symbols are dragged into rituals of humiliation and fire, the stunt stops being clever and starts echoing something far older.

They place Andorra’s spectacle inside Carnival’s long European tradition of “inversion,” when norms are suspended before Lent. The authors contend that Jews were often not spectators of this season but props inside it. They point to 15th-century Rome under Pope Paul II, when Jews were forced to race through streets in distinctive clothing, then later compelled into degrading processions. These weren’t harmless pranks, Cooper and Schuster write; they were public lessons about who belonged and who did not.

The piece then jumps forward to modern Europe, where Carnivals in Belgium and Spain have featured crude Jewish caricatures, money-bag imagery, fake hooked noses, and even Holocaust-themed floats that reduce mass murder to spectacle. Defenders routinely invoke “no-holds-barred satire.” The authors counter that satire that keeps reaching for Jewish tropes is not random comedy, but a recurring signal that Jews remain a permitted target.

What makes Andorra especially alarming, they argue, is the fusion of old imagery with a modern digital accelerant: today’s social media ecosystem amplifies charges that Israel commits genocide or targets children, while minimizing Hamas’ mass murder. In the authors’ view, the medieval blood libel has simply been given a new vocabulary.

They call for denunciation beyond Andorra’s small Jewish community, urging faith leaders, politicians, media figures, and cultural influencers to draw a bright line between policy criticism and symbolic execution. Cooper and Schuster close with a warning that history’s oldest hatred doesn’t need much help returning—only a shrug. Read the full piece for the deeper historical cases and the argument that silence, in this genre of spectacle, is never neutral.