Angela Merkel, the Farewell Tour, Lands in Israel
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have a private dinner at the King David Hotel in Jerusalem, Oct. 10, 2021. (Amos Ben-Gershom/GPO)
Mideast Daily News
Angela Merkel
Israel
Germany

Angela Merkel, the Farewell Tour, Lands in Israel

Michael Friedson
10/11/2021

“Angela Merkel, the Farewell Tour,” landed in Israel on Saturday night, providing the outgoing German chancellor the opportunity to bask in the kudos of the current Israeli government while, strangely to some, she was unable to find time to touch base with former Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, with whom she interacted closely for much of her 16 years in office. Merkel was honored with her attendance at a weekly cabinet meeting. She is considered to have been one of the Jewish state’s closest allies despite her willingness to go toe-to-toe with Netanyahu. Merkel’s farewell visit is her eighth while in office.

