Anger at ‘Business-as-Usual’ Approach to New Iranian President
Supporters of the National Council of Resistance of Iran protest outside the Chancellery against Iranian President-elect Ebrahim Raisi on August 3, 2021 in Berlin, Germany. (Abdulhamid Hosbas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
Ebrahim Raisi
Iran
President
inauguration
crimes against humanity
Amnesty International
European Union

Anger at ‘Business-as-Usual’ Approach to New Iranian President

Michael Friedson
08/03/2021

The swearing-in as Iran’s president of a man Amnesty International says should be investigated for war crimes has caused concern in numerous quarters. Israel has condemned the European Union for sending a representative to Tuesday’s ceremony – an event some liken to the starter’s pistol for a terror marathon. The new president, Ebrahim Raisi, has a bloody past dating back to his position on the “death commission” responsible for the secret abductions and executions of “thousands” of Iranian citizens in the late 1980s. His participation has prompted AI to call for a crimes against humanity investigation of the man known as the “butcher of Tehran.” Middle East experts believe an aggressive and violent spate of actions by Tehran will follow Raisi’s ascension to the presidency. Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken promised a “collective response” to the latest act believed to have emanated from Iran – the drone attack on an Israeli-managed ship that killed a British and a Romanian national. On Monday, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for immediate action, declaring that the Iranians must “face up to the consequences of what they have done.”

