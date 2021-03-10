Ankara Sets Sentences For Convicted Killers of Russian Ambassador   

News outlets in Turkey reported on Wednesday that 12 people were convicted of participating in the 2016 televised murder of Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov, with five of them sentenced to life in prison. A Turkish court handed three of the convicted men two life terms without parole, while another two received one life sentence each, also without parole. The remaining seven were convicted of membership in a terror organization, while six suspects were acquitted. In the notorious incident that was caught on videotape, Karlov, making his opening remarks at an art exhibition opening ceremony in Ankara, can be seen keeling over after gunshots are heard. Mevlut Mert Altintas, a 22-year-old off-duty policeman, enters the scene stage-left, shouting “Don’t forget Aleppo!,” an apparent reminder of Moscow’s involvement in the devastating Syrian civil war. Altintas was later shot dead by police at the scene. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan blamed exiled religious leader Fethullah Gulen for orchestrating the assassination.