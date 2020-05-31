Annexation Plans Fuel Furor Against Israel

Plans for Israel to formally annex land it conquered in the 1967 war are sparking some of the most energetic global opposition to an Israeli policy seen in recent years. The Palestinians see the same land as the territory upon which its state-in-waiting will be built and argue that the present plans by Prime Minister Netanyahu will effectively prevent the contiguous land-mass necessary for establishing a viable state. The Israeli administration says the process will begin as early as July 1. Global rejection of the plan continues to grow and intensify, the European Union warning it will impose economic sanctions despite the remote chance of getting all 27 member nations to agree. Palestinian officials warn all of the positive interactions and cooperation with Israel security agencies will be suspended. Underscoring the unusual aspects of the annexation plans is the growing number of American Jews and other staunch pro-Israel supporters who do not agree with the move, many saying it will make Israel a pariah state, to which a number argue the same outcomes were predicted when the American Embassy was moved to Jerusalem but never materialized.