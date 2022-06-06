Annual International Warrior Competition Held in Amman

Forty teams of elite special forces and other military and law enforcement units from 25 countries converged on the King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Center in Amman, Jordan Sunday for the start of the 12th annual Warrior Competition. The competition will run for five days, from Sunday to Thursday, the state-run Petra news agency reports. Each year, the Jordanian Armed Forces invites Jordanian and international teams to join in the event – a competition that includes a variety of tasks meant to test their skills and endurance. First launched in May 2009, the competition is part of the Jordanian military’s annual plans and training programs to improve the level of efficiency and preparedness among its personnel so that they can meet operational needs and tackle potential threats.

According to the competition’s website, “participants in the Warrior Competition are given the unique opportunity of training and networking at one of the most advanced combat-training facilities in the world. At the tactical level, the Warrior Competition builds ‘esprit de corps’ among Jordanian and international forces partnered against terrorism, and facilitates the exchange of best practices, technology, and hardware. The competition also provides a yardstick for unit performance and exposes strengths, and/or potential weaknesses, in both unit and individual skill sets.”