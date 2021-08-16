Protecting Truth During Tension

Another Abraham Accords First: It’s a Girl!
Israeli Consul-General in Dubai Ilan Sztulman Starosta, Jaqueline Starosta Lembert, and baby Mia. (Israeli Foreign Ministry)
Mideast Daily News
Abraham Accords
Israel
United Arab Emirates
Dubai
Consulate

Another Abraham Accords First: It's a Girl!

Steven Ganot
08/16/2021

The Abraham Accords, the US-facilitated agreements that forged open diplomatic ties between Israel and the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, have given birth to many firsts. The latest is an actual birth – that of the first Israeli born in the UAE. Mia Sztulman Starosta Lembert, the daughter of Israel’s consul-general in Dubai, Ilan Sztulman Starosta and his wife, Jaqueline Starosta Lembert, the economic development director at the consulate, was born on Saturday. Baby Mia is the couple’s fifth child. “Welcome to this world, Mia Sztulman Starosta Lembert, our new loved (already!!) daughter,” the proud papa wrote in a message on the LinkedIn platform on Sunday. “Born yesterday afternoon in the beautiful city of Dubai – United Arab Emirates. The first Israeli baby born in the country since the Abraham accords. What an honor!!” Mazal tov to Jaqueline, Ilan and the whole family.

