Anti-COVID Measures To Be Reinstated as Israel Loses Ground Against Delta Variant

A Thursday meeting of the government’s coronavirus cabinet will likely result in the reinstatement of the “green pass” and possible new rules for returnees entering via Israel’s main gateway, Ben-Gurion International Airport. The urgency is seen against the backdrop of the unabated spiking of new cases and fear that the Pfizer vaccine, which was received by virtually all who were vaccinated in Israel, is far less efficient against the delta variant than it was against the original COVID-19 virus. The Health Ministry said on Wednesday that it is switching to the Moderna vaccine. The green pass, a document proving the bearer had two shots or had recovered from the disease, is expected to be required for admittance to any event attended by more than 100 people. Under consideration is a requirement that all arrivals to the country face a quarantine period, but the committee will first look toward expanding the list of countries from which no one may enter and countries that will require expanded quarantine. Protocols for the opening of schools are being developed with an intent to emphasize frequent testing rather than restrictions.