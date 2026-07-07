Anti-NATO Arrests Put Erdogan’s Civil Liberties Record Back in the Spotlight

In my explainer, the question is not whether Turkey has a legitimate reason to secure a NATO summit. Of course it does. The sharper question is whether President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s government used the July 7-8 gathering in Ankara as a pretext to squeeze dissent, round up critics, and remind protesters who owns the street.

The immediate trigger was the detention of more than 100 people during an anti-NATO march organized by the Communist Party of Turkey, or Türkiye Komünist Partisi, in Ankara’s Kızılay Square. Police used tear gas, protesters carried party flags, and similar demonstrations unfolded under tight police watch in Istanbul’s Taksim Square and Kadıköy district. The detail that matters: TKP is a legal registered political party, not a banned underground movement. That makes the crackdown harder to file away as routine counterterrorism.

The summit brought leaders from all 32 North Atlantic Treaty Organization member states, including President Donald Trump, to Ankara. The agenda was heavy: defense spending, Ukraine, military production, regional wars, and Turkey’s bid to expand its role inside Western defense structures. Ankara had real security concerns. Heads of state, ministers, delegations, journalists, and security teams do not arrive without risk. Roads close. Police deploy. Demonstrations get restricted.

But Turkey’s record makes the security argument complicated. Human Rights Watch said police detained at least 209 people in overnight raids before the summit, including activists, lawyers, an academic, and journalist and LGBT activist Yıldız Tar. Reuters reported broader arrest warrants tied to Islamic State and far-left groups, while opposition figures described a wider assault on democracy and civil liberties. Fresh detentions reportedly included journalists, opposition campaigners, and comedian Deniz Göktaş, arrested after a YouTube routine mocking Erdoğan.

The full explainer is worth reading because the Ankara summit is not only about NATO. It is about Turkey’s awkward bargain with the West: indispensable geography, serious military power, and shrinking space for dissent. I show how Erdoğan’s Turkey can host the alliance, demand respect, and still make peaceful protest feel like trespassing.