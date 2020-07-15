Anti-Netanyahu Demonstrations Grow Larger, Louder, More Violent

Demonstrations protesting the continued tenure of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu continue to grow louder and larger while violent outbreaks are becoming more frequent. Following a mass rally in Tel Aviv on Saturday night that filled the center of Tel Aviv, on Tuesday the venue switched to the quiet, upscale Jerusalem neighborhood and the official Prime Minister’s Residence where about a thousand people turned out to protest. By the time the water cannons were turned off and mounted police withdrew, dozens of arrests had been made. Demonstrators demanding Netanyahu’s resignation object to his continuing to serve as he stands trial on corruption charges. They also oppose the way Netanyahu is managing the coronavirus crisis. Police said some 50 demonstrators had been arrested Tuesday night on charges including vandalism, causing acts of public disturbance, and assaulting police officers. Eight of the arrested protesters are being remanded.