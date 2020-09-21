Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today as we have a most generous matching 2:1 grant.
Thank you!
Donate

For those observing, may we wish you a healthy, safe, and sweet 5781.

Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Anti-Netanyahu Protesters Reportedly Targeted by Car, Fake News
Mideast Daily News
anti-Netanyahu rally
coronavirus
protesters
fake news
Jerusalem
Israel

Anti-Netanyahu Protesters Reportedly Targeted by Car, Fake News

Uri Cohen
09/21/2020

After a brief hiatus over Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year, thousands of demonstrators returned to Jerusalem Sunday night to protest in front of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s residence and demand his removal from office. During the rally, police apprehended a man after he sped toward protesters with his car and attempted to break through a police roadblock. Later in the night, demonstrators spotted two of Netanyahu’s most prominent media advisers filming a fringe group of protesters on the outskirts of the main rally holding up signs decrying the coronavirus pandemic as a hoax and calling on people to violate virus-related restrictions. According to demonstrators, the small group of “conspiracy theorists” were planted and filmed by the prime minister’s men in an attempt to smear the entire rally. In footage taken by protesters, the two advisers to Netanyahu, one of which was required by law to be in quarantine after returning from Washington last week, could be seen fleeing the scene, camera in hand.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.