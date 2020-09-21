Anti-Netanyahu Protesters Reportedly Targeted by Car, Fake News

After a brief hiatus over Rosh Hashana, the Jewish New Year, thousands of demonstrators returned to Jerusalem Sunday night to protest in front of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s residence and demand his removal from office. During the rally, police apprehended a man after he sped toward protesters with his car and attempted to break through a police roadblock. Later in the night, demonstrators spotted two of Netanyahu’s most prominent media advisers filming a fringe group of protesters on the outskirts of the main rally holding up signs decrying the coronavirus pandemic as a hoax and calling on people to violate virus-related restrictions. According to demonstrators, the small group of “conspiracy theorists” were planted and filmed by the prime minister’s men in an attempt to smear the entire rally. In footage taken by protesters, the two advisers to Netanyahu, one of which was required by law to be in quarantine after returning from Washington last week, could be seen fleeing the scene, camera in hand.