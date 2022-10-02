Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Appearance of Algerian Adidas Apparel Arouses Appropriation Accusation From Atlantic Archrival
Algerian players are pictured during a friendly football match with Guinea on Sept. 23, 2022 in Oran. (AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Football
Algeria
Morocco

Appearance of Algerian Adidas Apparel Arouses Appropriation Accusation From Atlantic Archrival

Steven Ganot
10/02/2022

German sportswear heavyweight Adidas has designed a new jersey for Algeria’s national football team, and Morocco is crying foul. The shirts feature a blue, teal, and yellow geometric pattern called a “zellige” that is common in traditional Moroccan ceramic mosaics. Mourad Elajouti, a lawyer for Morocco’s Culture Ministry, sent a letter sent last Thursday to Adidas chief executive Kasper Rorsted, accusing the company of appropriating Morocco’s cultural heritage and demanding that the company redesign the shirts within two weeks. The use of the zellige on Algeria’s jerseys was “an attempt to steal a form of Moroccan cultural heritage and use it outside its context,” Elajouti charged. Adidas says it took inspiration for the design from El Mechouar Palace, the former official residence of the Zayyanid dynasty in the city of Tlemcen, Algeria. Algeria and Morocco have been bitter rivals since they threw off French colonial rule and achieved independence – Morocco in 1956 and Algeria in 1962. They fought a war over disputed territory in 1963, and Algeria has backed the Polisario Front’s campaign to rule Western Sahara, a territory that Morocco claims for itself.

Give the Gift of Truth This Jewish New Year

The Media Line has been leading for more than twenty years in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. please help us with your generous contributions.
Donate
The Media Line
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays.
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.