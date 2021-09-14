Americans need to understand the Middle East
How much do we really know?

At The Media Line, we value all points of view and aim to mend our differences through fact-based narrative-inclusive journalism Help support our bold and brave team in Afghanistan, Gaza, Israel, Palestinian Territories, the UAE, and beyond.
Help us continue our work and provide access to the news that matters to you.

Donate
Thank you and best wishes to you and yours for this Jewish New Year.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Apple Releases Emergency Software Update to Counter NSO’s Pegasus Spyware
The building housing the Israeli cyber company NSO Group, in a photo from Aug. 28, 2016, in Herzliya, near Tel Aviv. (Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
NSO Group
Pegasus
Apple

Apple Releases Emergency Software Update to Counter NSO’s Pegasus Spyware

Marcy Oster
09/14/2021

Apple released a quickly developed software update on Monday to fix a security vulnerability that allows the Pegasus spyware developed by Israel’s NSO Group to infect Apple products, including the iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch, without requiring the device user to take any action. The discovery of the vulnerability was made on Tuesday when researchers at Citizen Lab, a cybersecurity watchdog at the University of Toronto, discovered that an unnamed Saudi activist’s iPhone had been infected with Pegasus. The spyware is believed to have been taking data from his phone for the last six months. NSO says it sells its spyware only to governments with appropriate human rights standards and requires customers to agree to target terrorists and criminals only, despite a report in July that found NSO clients had been using the technology for years to spy on journalists, activists and dissidents. Among those reportedly tracked by the spyware was murdered Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

Did you know we’re celebrating our 20th Anniversary as the 1st American News Agency exclusively covering the Middle East?

  • The Middle East landscape is changing rapidly.
  • The roads in the region open to new possibilities.
  • The Media Line continues to pave the way to a far greater understanding of the region’s land, people, policies and governments through our trusted, fact-based news.

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

Please make your gift today.
Thank you!
Donate

We paved the way to be the Trusted Mid East News you can rely on!

We’re an independent, ad-free, non-profit news agency and rely on friends like you!

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.