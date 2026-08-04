Aqaba’s Coral Reefs Earn Jordan a New UNESCO World Heritage Site 

Jordan’s newest UNESCO World Heritage Site is not an ancient city carved into sandstone or a desert landscape shaped by history. Instead, it lies beneath the waters of the Gulf of Aqaba, where coral reefs, marine life, and conservation efforts have earned the Aqaba Marine Reserve international recognition as the kingdom’s latest protected treasure.

The designation comes as Jordan continues investing in tourism despite regional uncertainty, presenting the marine reserve as part of a broader strategy that combines environmental protection with economic development. Officials say the country remains focused on welcoming visitors while expanding opportunities that extend beyond its best-known attractions.

International recognition is expected to raise Aqaba’s profile as an ecotourism destination on the Red Sea. Authorities are preparing for increased visitor interest by improving transportation links, expanding overseas marketing, and encouraging tourists to explore multiple coastal areas rather than concentrating activity on the city’s central beaches. Environmental education will also play a larger role as officials seek to protect one of the world’s most resilient coral reef ecosystems.

Conservation efforts rely as much on local communities as government policy. Nasser Zawaydeh, director of the Aqaba Marine Reserve, noted that divers and fishermen have become active partners in protecting the marine environment because their livelihoods depend on its long-term health, according to eTurboNews. Reserve managers work with fishing communities, diving operators, the Royal Naval Force, and ASEZA to monitor and preserve marine biodiversity.

One of the reserve’s most significant initiatives is an annual four-month fishing closure during spawning and breeding seasons. The program, supported through financial compensation for fishermen, has been followed by reports of healthier fish populations, greater species diversity, and the return of marine species that had not been seen in Aqaba’s waters for nearly three decades.

The recognition also highlights a broader tourism strategy. While Petra remains Jordan’s signature attraction, officials are promoting itineraries that combine the Red Sea with destinations including Wadi Rum, the Dead Sea, Jerash, Bethany Beyond the Jordan, and Amman. The UNESCO designation cannot guarantee continued tourism growth, but it provides another internationally recognized landmark as Jordan seeks to strengthen its reputation as a destination where heritage, nature, and conservation develop together.