Arab Bloc Blocks Arms to Iran

The six-member Gulf Cooperation Council has announced it will support a United Nations Security Council resolution that will extend the UN embargo on arms sales to Iran. Comprising Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Oman, the GCC accused the Islamic Republic of using its proxy forces as well as its own fighters to intervene in the numerous Middle East conflicts. The embargo would prevent any country from providing Iran with sophisticated armaments, including jet fighters, tanks, and naval vessels. According to The Associated Press, the reaction from Tehran was to declare the GCC action “irresponsible.” The decision to support the arms embargo was unusual since the organization became divided in 2017 over charges by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the UAE that Qatar was supporting terror.