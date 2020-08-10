Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Mideast Daily News
GCC
Arms Embargo
Iran
United Nations Security Council

Arab Bloc Blocks Arms to Iran

Michael Friedson
08/10/2020

The six-member Gulf Cooperation Council has announced it will support a United Nations Security Council resolution that will extend the UN embargo on arms sales to Iran. Comprising Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Oman, the GCC accused the Islamic Republic of using its proxy forces as well as its own fighters to intervene in the numerous Middle East conflicts. The embargo would prevent any country from providing Iran with sophisticated armaments, including jet fighters, tanks, and naval vessels. According to The Associated Press, the reaction from Tehran was to declare the GCC action “irresponsible.” The decision to support the arms embargo was unusual since the organization became divided in 2017 over charges by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the UAE that Qatar was supporting terror.

NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.