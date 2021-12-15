This Hanukkah Give the Gift of Truth

The Media Line led twenty years ago in pioneering the American independent news agency in the Middle East, arguably the first in the region. We have always stayed true to our mission: to provide you with contextual sourced and trustworthy news. In an age of fake news masquerading as journalism, The Media Line plays a crucial role in providing fact-based news that deserves your support.

We're proud of the dozens of young students we've trained in our Press and Policy Student Program who will form the vanguard of the next generation of journalists to the benefit of countless millions of news readers.

Non-profit news needs public support. Please support us with your generous contributions:
Donate
We thank our loyal readers and wish you all the happiest of holidays
The Media Line
Donate
Light Theme
Log In
Arab Gulf Countries Call on Iran To Make Progress in Nuclear Talks
Mideast Daily News
GCC Summit
Iran
International Atomic Energy Agency

Arab Gulf Countries Call on Iran To Make Progress in Nuclear Talks

Marcy Oster
12/15/2021

Arab Gulf countries meeting in Saudi Arabia called on Iran to ease tension and make progress in its nuclear talks with the world powers, and Iran just may be listening. The final communique issued at the end of the 42nd Gulf Cooperation Council summit on Tuesday in Riyadh said that the member countries were ready to deal with the Iran nuclear issue “seriously and effectively,” and expressed a desire to be included in the talks and in any discussions on Iran and the region. The communique also called on Iran to take concrete steps to ease tension in the region. Iran appears to be paying attention: On Wednesday, Iranian news outlets reported that the Islamic Republic will allow the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog, the International Atomic Energy Agency to reinstall surveillance cameras at the Karaj nuclear facility, where the cameras were damaged in a sabotage attack that Tehran blames on Israel. Since June, Iran has refused to allow the IAEA access to the facility in order to place new cameras there, claiming in part that the cameras had been used to facilitate the attack. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian reportedly said on Wednesday that Iran had “reached a good agreement” with the IAEA.

Give the Gift of Trusted News!

Dear friends,

The Media Line is always there to report to you the stories and issues of the Middle East – completely and in context: TML is the source you can trust.

Know The Media Line to Know The Middle East!

Please support our ad-free, nonprofit news agency. Our seasoned journalists reporting from the Middle East are working day and night during these challenging, yet defining times; and our student interns are honing their knowledge and skills, preparing to emerge as tomorrow’s journalists.

You rely on us and we’re relying on you! Make your online tax-deductible donation here and contact us regarding donations through appreciated stock, donor advised funds, qualifying IRA distributions and other charitable instruments.

Donate
Thank you for confidence in The Media Line.
 
Felice Friedson
Founder, President
NEXT FROM
Mideast Daily News
MORE FROM Mideast Daily News

Invest in the
Trusted Mideast
News source.
We are on the
front lines.

Donate Click to see video
Personalize Your News
Upgrade your experience by choosing the categories that matter most to you.
Click on the icon to add the category to your Personalize news
Browse Categories and Topics
Life Lines
Student Journalism
People & Pods
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.
Wake up to the Trusted Mideast News source Mideast Daily News Email
By subscribing, you agree to The Media Line terms of use and privacy policy.