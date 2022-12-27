It's the glowing season of lights.

Arab Israeli ISIS Supporter Arrested for Jerusalem Bus Stop Bombings
Israeli security forces walk at the scene of an explosion at a bus stop in Jerusalem on Nov. 23, 2022. (AHmad Gharabli/ AFP via Getty Images)
Mideast Daily News
Jerusalem
bus bombing
Arab Israeli
Islamic State

Arab Israeli ISIS Supporter Arrested for Jerusalem Bus Stop Bombings

The Media Line Staff
12/27/2022

Israel’s Shin Bet security agency and the Israel Police announced on Tuesday morning that they had arrested an Arab Israeli man from east Jerusalem for committing coordinated bombing attacks at two bus stops in Jerusalem last month. Aslam Farouk, 26, a mechanical engineer who is affiliated with the Islamic State terror group was arrested six days after the November 23 attack; his DNA matched material found at the sites of the bombings. Two people were killed in the attack – Aryeh Schupak, 16, and Tadese Tashume Ben Ma’ada, 50. The Shin Bet said that Farouk taught himself how to build and detonate the bombs using information from the internet. He detonated the bombs by using his cellphone and, according to the Shin Bet, had planned to plant a third bomb at a city intersection but was unable to do so. Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid in a statement issued on Tuesday commended the security forces for apprehending Farouk. “Just as we pledged, we found him. Israel will find every terrorist who attacks our citizens and will deal with them to the fullest extent of the law,” Lapid said, adding: “The State of Israel will do its utmost to deliver security for its citizens.”

